Father Of Alleged PnB Rock Shooter Sentenced To 31 Years To Life In Prison

The rapper's family has seen justice.

The murder of PnB Rock shocked the music world in 2022. The rapper was shot in a South Los Angeles restaurant when an attempted robbery turned fatal. It's been a lengthy process to bring the responsible parties to justice, but it appears as though it finally happened on September 23. Freddie Lee Trone, the father of PnB Rock's alleged killer, was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison. Trone's son was deemed unfit to stand trial, so he bore the brunt of the legal punishment on Monday afternoon.

This is not an instance of a father taking the fall for his son, however. Freddie Lee Trone is believed to be the mastermind behind PnB Rock's death. According to ABC 7, Trone was the one who ordered the hit on the rapper. Trone's son was, consequently, deemed unfit to stand trial, as he merely following his father's orders. The second defendant in the PnB Rock murder case, Tremont Jones, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. PnB Rock's mother, Deannea Allen, made a statement in court following Trone's sentencing. She voiced what many people following the case felt, with regards to putting one's own child in harm's way for monetary gain.

PnB Rock's Mother Addressed Trone In Court

"As a parent, I do not understand," Allen said directly to Trone. "I’ve been trying these two whole years – I do not understand how a parent could directly put their child in danger." She also noted the damage that Freddie Lee Trone's actions have had on everybody around him. "That one action had a ripple effect, and it has ruined many lives," Allen added. The most sobering section of her statement, however, came when she voiced sympathy for the man who shot her son. She made it clear that she felt bad for Trone's child, given the negative influence he was forced to live under.