PnB Rock Receives Touching Tribute From His Girlfriend On His Death's Anniversary

RIP PnB Rock.

PnB Rock tragically passed away two years ago, and the sands of time have yet to fully wash away the pain of his loss. Still, his family, loved ones, supporters, and colleagues continue to honor his memory, celebrate his life, and keep him within theirs with a lot of passion and dedication. The late rapper's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, took to Instagram this week to post a tribute to him on the second anniversary of his death. Even though it's still incredibly hard to reckon with this tragedy and recover from the suffering that it inflicted, these loving recollections and professions of love go a long way to provide catharsis, constance, and eventually, peace and legacy.

"2 years without you," Stephanie Sibounheuang wrote of PnB Rock. "It doesn’t get easier. You just get stronger. I miss you, I love you, I think about you all day long. Strange to say, as time goes on… I become more and more obsessed with you every day. It can’t be normal. Nonetheless, Can’t wait to see you in paradise for eternity. Forever in my heart [infinity sign emoji] @pnbrock."

PnB Rock's Girlfriend's Tribute

Furthermore, this follows news from last month that PnB Rock's killers were found guilty of his murder on all counts. Per Rolling Stone, Freddie Trone faced conviction for felony murder, two counts of robbery, and one count of conspiracy. On the other hand, his 17-year-old son – the shooter in this case – is currently unfit for trial based on the latest court update. His father was his getaway driver. The court also deemed another suspect (Tremont Jones) guilty of two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy.