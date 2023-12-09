PnB Rock Turns 32: Remembering Why He Was Able To Bring Great Vibes On Tracks Like "Lovin'"

The 2017 XXL Freshman Class is one of the best in recent memory. Sadly, we have tragically lost two of some of the very best along the way. XXXTENTACION and PnB Rock. Today, we celebrate what would have been the Philadelphia native's 32nd birthday. Born Rakim Hasheem Allen on December 9, 1991, he was always able to provide listeners with great vibing music.

He was known by many for his hit song "Selfish" from his debut tape, GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions. But, he was much more than that. The R&B singer was a father to two beautiful daughters, Milan and Xuri Lee. Unfortunately, they will have to carry on without him after he was fatally shot during an armed robbery back in September 2022.

Read More: DJ Khaled Shares Adorable Throwback Pics To Celebrate His Wife's Birthday

Relisten To "Lovin'" By PnB Rock And A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

We wanted to take the time to look back at one of Rock's best tracks, to help continue to keep his legacy in people's minds. One of those we can never forget is "Lovin'." This song, featuring his close friend A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, landed on his debut album Catch These Vibes back in 2017. It has some of the best writing and perhaps the best beat as well. The bouncy production almost gives a bit of a throwback vibe. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to Rock's family and friends.

What were your initial thoughts on PnB Rock's track, "Lovin'," from Catch These Vibes featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie? Was this the best, or at least one of the top-tier songs from this project? Where does this cut rank amongst the rest of his hit songs? Was the 2017 XXL Freshman Class one of the best of all time? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for any news surrounding PnB Rock.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shawty, you been on my mind for so long

That I ain't gone waste no time now that we're all alone

Girl, I'm so glad you're mine and you know

That I'ma treat your body right from head to toe

'Cause it ain't nothing like lovin' you, lovin' you, lovin' you

It ain't nothing like lovin' you, lovin' you, lovin' you

Read More: Finesse2tymes & FNG Shugga's Gender Reveal Video Is Chaotic AF