DJ Khaled Shares Adorable Throwback Pics To Celebrate His Wife's Birthday

If there's one thing almost everybody knows about DJ Khaled, it's that he's a family man. He has two children and often makes them a focal point of his music and albums. That also extends to his wife Nicole Tuck. She celebrated her birthday earlier this week and Khaled had the perfect post ready. In the post, he shared a number of stunning photos of the pair and their two children together over the years.

Khaled also paid tribute to his wife in an adorable caption. "Happy b day to my best friend my Queen my wife the mother of our 2 biggest blessing ASAHAD and AALAM ! Honey I love you so much me Asahd and Aalam we appreciate you so much thank u for loving us so much ! we forever! THANK YOU GOD FOR MY BEAUTIFUL FAMILY! Swipe for real LOVE," his caption reads. Dozens of collaborators, friends, and fellow celebs took to the comments to wish Nicole happy birthday and express just how adorable the post is. Check out the full series of photos and all the various reactions to them below.

DJ Khaled's Birthday Wishes For His Wife

DK Khaled and his wife celebrate their birthdays pretty close to each other. Just last month was Khaled's birthday and plenty of artists he's worked with in the past emerged to wish him happy birthday. Rappers like Future and Raekwon showed the DJ and producer love for his big day. Even that came just a month after his son celebrated his 7th birthday in October.

Last month, DJ Khaled appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast where he made some claims that fans found suspicious. He claimed to have known Birdman and Lil Wayne before either of them were famous. While that may help explain how he got some of his A-list connections, many fans didn't believe his story. Many pointed out the Wayne and Birdman themselves have claimed to know each other since long before Khaled says in his story. What do you think of DJ Khaled's heartwarming birthday post for his wife? Let us know in the comment section below.

