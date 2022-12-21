While performing in Connecticut over the weekend, A Boogie wit da Hoodie took time during his set to give a tribute to PNB Rock, who died this past September.

A Boogie offered a live rendition of “Lovin’,” a collaboration he and PNB Rock released in 2017. The crowd erupted with cheers and energy shortly after the track began, showing how much the late rapper is missed by his large fanbase.

PNB Rock died at age 30 after being fatally shot during a robbery. He was with his girlfriend at an LA-based Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant when the tragic incident occurred. His funeral service was later held in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Earlier this month, A Boogie released his fourth studio album Me Vs. Myself, listing features from a number of notable artists, including Kodak Black, Roddy Rich, and Lil Durk.

“Needed That,” one track from the project, also featured a posthumous verse from PNB Rock.

The pair also worked on many songs in the past. In addition to “Lovin’,” they dropped “IDK” in 2016, with “Beast Mode” and “Stand Back” released the following year. In 2019, the East Coast rappers debuted “Put You On.”

Following his death, the New York rapper posted a heartfelt statement on his Instagram.

Admitting that it’s hard to accept, A Boogie penned, “You was a big part of me coming in to the game, shit the first n***a I met in the industry! It’s not too many mfs that rap I call my brother fr but Rock was one of them.”

“I got nothing to say about the situation because I don’t make assumptions I got nothing but flashbacks going thru my head witchu bro,” he continued. “You just got out of your deal and all smh just know w.e the family needs I’m here! Love you n***a smh sleep in peace.”