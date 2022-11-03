The anticipation for a new project from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is high. The rapper closed out 2021 with a teaser of what’s to come when he released B4 AVA, a 7-song precursor to his next album. Initially titled, A Boogie Vs. Artist, he changed the title of his album to Me Vs. Myself, which is shaping up to be one of his best projects to date by the way the singles are sounding.

This week, the rapper unveiled his latest single off of the project with “Ballin.” The production, helmed by the combined forces of Don Cannon, Lee Major and Sean Momberger, is soft yet icy, providing an exceptional soundscape for A Boogie’s mellifluous delivery. On the new song, A Boogie rightfully pops his sh*t with the utmost confidence as he boasts of his wealth, from designer clothes to the jewels on his wrist, while comparing himself to James Harden, Bronny Jr., and other major figures in the NBA.

The latest song from A Boogie arrives days after he announced his new album would be postponed until December. As Drake and 21 Savage pushed the release of Her Loss to Nov. 4th, A Boogie announced that he wasn’t going to be getting into a sales showdown against the Toronto rapper.

“Sorry but album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that,” he wrote on Instagram.

Me Vs. Myself will now be dropping on December 9th with features from Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Press play on “Ballin” below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I put the, “X” in, “Flex”

I’m shootin’ with my left like Harden

So much water on my wrist, it make my arm numb

All this money, bitch, I’m ballin’ like LeBron son