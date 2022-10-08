Freddie Gibbs labeled the context around PnB Rock’s death a “lose-lose” situation while reflecting on the killing of the late rapper during an appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. PnB Rock was fatally shot at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles during a robbery attempt, last month.

“He wasn’t bothering nobody, man. I don’t give a fuck where he was at. Nobody should’ve fucked with him,” he said. “That’s the problem with y’all n****s. N****s think, ‘I should be able to wear the fuck what I got.’ I know that ain’t reality, so I just protect what I got and it is what it is.”

From there, Gibbs recalled being jumped by Benny The Butcher’s crew in Buffalo, earlier this year. He wondered what the response would’ve been had he been killed.

“30 motherfuckers came to a restaurant I was eating at and what if I would’ve died?” he asked. “Would it be Freddie Gibbs was great? Would Akademiks be saying Freddie Gibbs was a great rapper in his post? Since I got jumped, it’s a different thing?”

He continued: “What if he gave it up and lived? It’s a lose-lose for n****s so what the fuck y’all n****s want from us? If I would’ve gave it up, you would’ve clowned me. ‘Oh shit, this bitch-ass n***a.’ But if I fight for mine and die, ‘Oh man, he shouldn’t even been there.’ Man, suck my dick.”

Check out Gibbs’ appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast below.

