PnB Rock’s Fiancée Learns About His Death In Heartbreaking Footage

The devastating news left Stephanie Sibounheuang in shock.

It's been over two years since PnB Rock was fatally shot at a Los Angeles Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, and his death continues to weigh heavily on the hip-hop community. Earlier this week, True Crime News ran a report about the tragedy and unveiled never-before-seen-footage related to it. This includes a heartbreaking clip of his fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang, learning that he passed away.

In the clip, Sibounheuang fills out an incident report and asks for an update on PnB Rock. "My text messages, everybody is saying sorry for your loss," she explained. "What is the media saying? Is he OK?" Shortly after, police let her know that he passed away, leaving her in shock. Eventually, she broke down in tears over the devastating news. "He was all I had," she said. Ahead of the shooting, Sibounheuang shared a photo of her meal on her Instagram Story and tagged her location. This led to theories that her post could have helped PnB Rock's killers find him.

Stephanie Sibounheuang Breaks Down In Tears After Learning PnB Rock Passed Away

This theory appears to have been debunked by more new surveillance footage, however, which shows a restaurant employee placing a phone call shortly after PnB Rock walked in. Eventually, the gunman entered and shot him without any hesitation, which appears to contradict reports of a robbery gone wrong. Following the murder, Sibounheuang was falsely blamed by many including Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj, despite making it clear that she was struggling with the loss.

“I am 100% not ok,” she wrote on social media at the time. “If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there) My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this."