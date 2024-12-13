PnB Rock’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Accuses Late Rapper’s Fiancée Of Setting Him Up

PnB Rock's daughter thinks Stephanie Sibounheuang was being suspicious the day he died.

PnB Rock's tragic death continues to weigh heavily on his loved ones, and this week, two of them hopped online to raise some concerns. During a recent Instagram Live, the late rapper's 11-year-old daughter Milan and her mother called out Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was engaged to PnB Rock when he passed away. Prior to his fatal shooting at a Los Angeles Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, she had posted a photo of her meal on social media and tagged her location. This resulted in theories that her post allegedly helped PnB Rock's killers find him.

According to Milan and her mother, Sibounheuang's behavior after the shooting was allegedly suspicious. They accuse her of caring more about her appearance than PnB Rock's injuries, and of lying to his family members the day he died. “Why she kept asking is he dead??" Milan wondered, referencing footage of Sibounheuang learning her partner died. "You tryna be cute… Girl, you are doing too much, seriously."

PnB Rock's Daughter Milan & Her Mother Go Off On Stephanie Sibounheuang During Intense Instagram Live

"That man made you deactivate your IG," Milan's mother then interjected. "The day you came back to IG is the day he was killed. Stop playing with me, Stephanie. You lied to me, M, and his mom." They went on, accusing her of failing to help him after he'd been shot. They also accused her of lying about not being able to call them right away to let them know about the murder. Allegedly, Sibounheuang claimed she didn't have her phone on her when PnB Rock died, which contradicts police reports.