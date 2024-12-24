PnB Rock's Ex Claims That Stephanie Sibounheuang Made The Rapper Go Broke After Paying For Her Surgeries

Stephanie Sibounheuang continues to receive hate from Rock's former partners.

The accusations continue to pile up for PnB Rock's fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang. She is the most recent ex-partner of the late Philadelphia rapper and singer, who passed away in September 2022. At one point during the trial earlier this year, theories began to arise that she was helping plan his murder. That was due to Stephanie sharing a photo with her location, which was at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles. That was shut down, though, so she's legally in the clear. However, she isn't in terms of former girlfriends of Rock. For example, earlier this month Milan Allen, his 11-year-old daughter, and her mom, were revisiting that very theory.

In their verbal attack they said that Stephanie was acting suspicious and not really caring about PnB Rock's death. "You tryna be cute… Girl, you are doing too much, seriously." Milan's mom then went in, saying, "That man made you deactivate your IG. The day you came back to IG is the day he was killed. Stop playing with me, Stephanie. You lied to me, M, and his mom." This led to Stephanie calling out Rock's first partner's parenting.

The Ex Claims PnB Rock Was Crying To Her Because Of It

Additionally, the sister of Stephanie even chimed in to back her family up. Well, the bad blood is still persisting between Milan's mother and Rock's fiancée. According to a video obtained by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED, she decided to go off on Stephanie all by herself. In this case, she's accusing her of draining his finances for her cosmetic surgeries which included "her p**sy and all."