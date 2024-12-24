PnB Rock's Ex Claims That Stephanie Sibounheuang Made The Rapper Go Broke After Paying For Her Surgeries

BYZachary Horvath418 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite - Night 3
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: PnB Rock performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite during BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BET)
Stephanie Sibounheuang continues to receive hate from Rock's former partners.

The accusations continue to pile up for PnB Rock's fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang. She is the most recent ex-partner of the late Philadelphia rapper and singer, who passed away in September 2022. At one point during the trial earlier this year, theories began to arise that she was helping plan his murder. That was due to Stephanie sharing a photo with her location, which was at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles. That was shut down, though, so she's legally in the clear. However, she isn't in terms of former girlfriends of Rock. For example, earlier this month Milan Allen, his 11-year-old daughter, and her mom, were revisiting that very theory.

In their verbal attack they said that Stephanie was acting suspicious and not really caring about PnB Rock's death. "You tryna be cute… Girl, you are doing too much, seriously." Milan's mom then went in, saying, "That man made you deactivate your IG. The day you came back to IG is the day he was killed. Stop playing with me, Stephanie. You lied to me, M, and his mom." This led to Stephanie calling out Rock's first partner's parenting.

Read More: Tems & Tyla's Hot And Heavy Dance Together Leaves Fans' Jaws On The Floor

The Ex Claims PnB Rock Was Crying To Her Because Of It

Additionally, the sister of Stephanie even chimed in to back her family up. Well, the bad blood is still persisting between Milan's mother and Rock's fiancée. According to a video obtained by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED, she decided to go off on Stephanie all by herself. In this case, she's accusing her of draining his finances for her cosmetic surgeries which included "her p**sy and all."

Because of this the mother claims on her "kids' life" that Rock actually went broke. Furthermore, she says that he was on the phone with her crying about how he couldn't afford things for Milan. She then focused her attention back on to Stephanie, calling her a "pick me" girl. She said she was doing coke and all sorts of things so Rock would eventually wife her. However, according to Milan's mom, "he still didn't pick [her]," he never wanted her, and that she's a "f***ing parasite." It's only a matter of time before Stephanie responds, and unfortunately, Rock cannot seem to truly rest just yet.

Read More: Persistent Michigan Inmate Plans To Bring Jennifer Lopez Into His Latest $400 Million Legal Battle Against Diddy

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...