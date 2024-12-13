Sister Of PnB Rock's Girlfriend Goes Nuclear On Rapper's First Partner And Her Daughter For Their Set-Up Claims

Milan Allen, 11, and her mother accused Stephanie Sibounheuang for possibly plotting the murder of PnB Rock earlier this week.

PnB Rock's murder is clearly weighing heavily on the minds of his loved ones right now as things continue to get tense. Earlier this week, the Philadelphia rapper and singer's 11-year-old daughter, Milan Allen, and her mother made some serious accusations. On a recent Instagram Live, they both went on about how they believe that Stephanie Sibounheuang, Rock's fiancée at the time, was in on his murder. If you remember, there was some speculation and theories that this was the case. It had to do with Stephanie posting a photo of her food at the Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles and tagging her location.

During the court hearings for his death, that was all put to bed, taking Stephanie Sibounheuang out of the equation. However, Milan and her mom are still not buying it. They accused PnB Rock's girlfriend of allegedly behaving in a strange manner, caring more about herself, and lying about his passing the day of. " “Why she kept asking is he dead??" Milan questioned. "You tryna be cute… Girl, you are doing too much, seriously."

Stephanie Sibounheuang's Sister Speaks Against The PnB Rock Murder Conspiracy

Then, Milan's mom chimed in. "That man made you deactivate your IG. The day you came back to IG is the day he was killed. Stop playing with me, Stephanie. You lied to me, M, and his mom." Stephanie then came into that Live to defend herself and called out the parenting skills of Milan, as well as the daughter. "Teaching her I set her dad up is nasty work. You should be at school baby but you're having a I hate Steph party."