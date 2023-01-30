PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, has called on fans to stream his only independent song, “Luv Me Again.” The late rapper released the track through his New Lane Entertainment label shortly before he was shot and killed in 2022.

“Go run this up. Play it all day. Back to back,” Sibounheuang wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing the song. “This bae only independent record so this one that counts.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Rapper PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

PnB Rock released “Luv Me Again” on September 2, 2022, just ten days before his death. The date marks the last song he released during his lifetime.

PnB Rock died at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles while he and Sibounheuang were out eating. Sibounheuang has said that he saved her life by throwing her under the table as shots rang out.

Sibounheuang recently reflected on the burden she’s been facing without PnB Rock in her life.

“It’s just been tough without no help, without, you know, my protector and my provider here,” she said on Instagram Live.

“He did not have life insurance. No, he did not have a will. No, we didn’t have nothing set up,” she added. “We’re so young [that] we don’t plan on death. I don’t get no death benefits. I don’t get nothing.”

“It’s really like, I’m just letting God use me,” she continued. “I’m just trusting God’s plan. I’m just being obedient. Like, if that’s what God [wants], then have your way.”

PnB Rock and Sibounheuang share a daughter named Xuri.

Check out Sibounheuang’s post for PnB Rock below and check out “Luv Me Again.”

