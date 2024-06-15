NBA YoungBoy "Needs Help" More Than Jail Time, Boosie Badazz Claims

BYCaroline Fisher475 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: Lil Boosie attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to Boosie, he was once an addict too.

In April of this year, NBA YoungBoy was arrested following a search of his Utah home, which he's dubbed "Grave Digger Mountain." The 24-year-old was subsequently hit with multiple charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme and is currently in custody. He's accused of identity theft, forgery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and more. On top of that, YB was already on house arrest for a previous unrelated gun charge. Now, it's possible that he'll have to await trial behind bars.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz shared his take on NBA YoungBoy's latest run-in with the law, claiming that it could indicate that the rapper needs help. He recalled his own past issues with substance abuse too, revealing that he empathizes with YB's apparent struggle to quit. According to him, however, doing time may not be the best thing for him right now.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Puts Yung Bleu On Blast With Hilariously Bitter Rant

Boosie Badazz Empathizes With NBA YoungBoy

"I just feel like when you need help you need help," Boosie explained, "I was facing jail time. This is right before I went, and I couldn't get off the weed and codeine. I needed help. When I got to prison I did more codeine than I was doing on the streets. I needed help, it was no amount of time that I was facing that could make me get off it... I was sent straight to prison, I was never even offered rehab."

Late last year, NBA YoungBoy opened up about his substance abuse issues during an appearance on Gillie and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. At the time, he shared that he had been to rehab in the past, and was in therapy trying to kick some of his bad habits. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's recent claims about NBA YoungBoy? Do you agree that behind bars isn't the best place for him right now? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Roasts Yung Bleu For Shockingly Low Diss Track Earnings

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
JMBLYA Dallas 2019MusicNBA YoungBoy's New Mugshot Surfaces Online Following His Latest Arrest42.7K
JMBLYA Dallas 2019MusicNBA YoungBoy Accused Of Using Drugs On House Arrest2.6K
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna FestMusicNBA YoungBoy's Pre-Trial Release At Risk As He's Sent Back To Baton Rouge After Arrest19.2K
YoungBoy Arrest Charges Prescription Drug Fraud Ring Hip Hop NewsMusicNBA YoungBoy Hit With 63 Charges Amid Prescription Drug Fraud Allegations4.3K