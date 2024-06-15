NBA YoungBoy "Needs Help" More Than Jail Time, Boosie Badazz Claims

According to Boosie, he was once an addict too.

In April of this year, NBA YoungBoy was arrested following a search of his Utah home, which he's dubbed "Grave Digger Mountain." The 24-year-old was subsequently hit with multiple charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme and is currently in custody. He's accused of identity theft, forgery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and more. On top of that, YB was already on house arrest for a previous unrelated gun charge. Now, it's possible that he'll have to await trial behind bars.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz shared his take on NBA YoungBoy's latest run-in with the law, claiming that it could indicate that the rapper needs help. He recalled his own past issues with substance abuse too, revealing that he empathizes with YB's apparent struggle to quit. According to him, however, doing time may not be the best thing for him right now.

Boosie Badazz Empathizes With NBA YoungBoy

"I just feel like when you need help you need help," Boosie explained, "I was facing jail time. This is right before I went, and I couldn't get off the weed and codeine. I needed help. When I got to prison I did more codeine than I was doing on the streets. I needed help, it was no amount of time that I was facing that could make me get off it... I was sent straight to prison, I was never even offered rehab."

Late last year, NBA YoungBoy opened up about his substance abuse issues during an appearance on Gillie and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. At the time, he shared that he had been to rehab in the past, and was in therapy trying to kick some of his bad habits.