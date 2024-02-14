Bow Wow's Lean Addiction Led To Issues In Career & Personal Life: "DRUG-FREE IS THE WAY TO BE"

Bow Wow has been in the spotlight since childhood, and like many of his contemporaries, the recording artist faced serious turmoil in early adulthood, perhaps as a result of all the pressure he was under from a young age. In a new sitdown with The Art of Dialogue, Shad Moss speaks candidly about how sipping lean led to extra drama in his personal life, not to mention the L's he took in his career as a result. "I was sipping so much syrup, I said this after Mac Miller died. I spoke on this s**t, I was drinking that s**t [all the time]," he recalled.

"If you go back and watch The Road to Platinum series on BET, you’ll see so many white Styrofoam cups. I was losing my f**king mind. That lean s**t had me f**ked up. I was just always irritated," Bow Wow vented to the outlet. Things became so bad, as HipHopDX reports, that Lil Wayne once gave the Like Mike star a "baby bottle" full of lean to soothe him. As he was heading out on tour with Chris Brown in 2007, things for the 36-year-old became particularly dangerous, leading to a much-needed wake-up call.

Read More: Bow Wow Continues To Call New Music "Trash"

Bow Wow Recalls Dropping Out of Chris Brown Tour in 2007

"The opening night was in Cincinnati and when I got off stage, I collapsed. I went straight to Cincinnati University Hospital. My stomach was so f**ked up I ended up going back home to Atlanta after the first show," Bow Wow looked back on the scary moment. "I’m sitting in the hospital not knowing what the f**k going on, and I get back home and the s**t gets worse. I’m throwing up, I’m shivering in the bed, I’m sweating, I’m going through it. I didn’t know I was having withdrawals. That’s how much lean I was consuming." Moss made sure to thank his former publicist, Pattie Webster, for protecting his image by telling the world that her client dropped out of the joint tour with Breezy to recover from dehydration.

"That’s just good PR. We didn’t want the world to know that 18, 19-year-old Bow was heavy on the drank," he said before urging anyone watching to consider giving up their drug habits. The impact that lean and other substances have far beyond the music industry is disappointing to see, but as people continue to share their negative experiences with using, it becomes easier for others to resist walking the same path. Just a few months ago, Lucki and Lil Yachty discussed their expensive lean addictions on the latter's podcast, even claiming that Young Thug once had to pay $5K in "tax" from dealers to get his supply. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Lucki & Lil Yachty Discuss Lean Cost, Claim Young Thug Paid $5K Due To "Tax"

[Via]