Following Chris Brown’s canceled AMA performance controversy, Bow Wow shouted out the “Under The Influence” singer on social media for supporting him, calling him his “only friend” in the entertainment industry.

For the past few months, Shad Moss has been touring alongside Mario, Keri Hilson, Crime Mob and more on the Millennium Tour: Turned UP!.

The Ohio native posted a photo of him and Brown while the latter was apparently on tour. Over the weekend, he let his followers know that “Let Me Hold You” rapper specifically has always supported him.

“Day 1’s. Never no switching up,” Bow Wow wrote on Instagram. “One thing I can always count on… is my brother gone always support me. He know ima do the same! Bros 4 L.”

Brown later responded with a heartwarming comment. “Love you my brother,” he wrote under the post.

The pair surprisingly have a long history together.

At the start of the father of three’s career, Bow Wow was featured on “Run It! Remix” in 2005 along with Jermaine Dupri. The following year, they collaborated together on Moss’ 2006 hit “Shortie Like Mine.”

In 2010, Breezy also appeared on Bow Wow’s song “Ain’t Thinkin’ Bout You.”

Years later, in 2018, the Like Mike actor acknowledged their friendship in his song “Drunk Off Ciroc.” The song’s lyrics seemingly reference a falling out between the two.

As HotNewHipHop previously reported, Bow Wow rapped on the song, “I skipped a show just so I could see you Chris/ Day ones, me and you been through a lot of sh*t/ No matter what you gon’ always be my little brother/ And it kill me when we in public and we ain’t speaking to each other.”

Since then, it appears they’ve both resolved any differences and are close again.

This past Sunday, Bow Wow posted a video to his Instagram in celebration of his last tour stop.

Sharing a clip of someone dousing him with a water bottle, the 35-year-old revealed that he finished his last show on the Millenium Tour, saying, “They hated on me. I did 2 arena tours in 1 [year]! NO NEW MUSIC NO NOTHING!”

“Stop f**king playing w me! Yes I’m lit! We bout to go celebrate!” Bow Wow continued. “BILLBOARD AWARD WINNING TOUR! Lets f**king go!”

What are your thoughts on Bow Wow and Brown’s years-long friendship? Let us know in the comment section below.