Chris Brown was scheduled led to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. However, producers of the show opted to cancel Brown’s performance. Fans were outraged after finding out that Chris Brown’s appearance was cancelled.

Many took to social media in the singer’s defense. Even celebrities rallied for the AMAs to explain why they cancelled Brown’s performance. Kelly Rowland defended the singer while presenting him the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist. As the crowd booed the controversial singer’s win, Kelly told the audience to “chill out.”

“I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I want to tell him, thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category,” Kelly shared.

As for Chris Brown, he shared with his 124 million followers that the AMAs “cancelled me for reasons unknown.” According to Puck’s Matt Belloni, Brown’s performance was nixed because ABC executives didn’t like “the prospect of a convicted domestic abuser feting an alleged child molester on a Disney network.” Reports claim that once the executives found out about the performance, they immediately told the producers to cut the tribute as a whole.

However, Disney producers weren’t opposed to the idea of Brown takin the stage. They decided that Chris could still perform, but he couldn’t do the tribute because it would be too “radioactive”. They even tried to come up with an alternative plan, but Chris said it’s all or nothing for him. Brown’s fans and peers flooded the comment section to defend both Chris and MJ.

“Maybe I’m wrong but last time I checked they didn’t actually find him doing anything to them kids,” Summer Walker shared. Singer Tank chimed in to share his thoughts on the incident as well. “Everyone owes Chris Brown an apology! He didn’t ask for this. He was sitting at home minding his business when THEY CALLED HIM.”

Check out a clip of Chris Brown’s rehearsal performance below.