Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, & Dee-1 Team Up For Classic-Feeling Single "He Gone"

New Orleans rap legend Juvenile has dropped a new single, "He Gone," which officially released on September 26, 2025. The track marks a bit of a return for the Cash Money icon and serves as a preview of his forthcoming album, Boiling Point, his first new solo release in a decade.

"He Gone" is a collaborative effort, featuring the great Mannie Fresh, as well as New Orleans rapper Dee-1. Mannie provides a modern twist on the familiar bouncy sound of NOLA's 1990s and 2000s hip-hop sound. It works surprisingly well here.

The collaboration with Mannie Fresh on "He Gone" is also a reunion, as they've famously produced some anthems together. Obviously, the most notable addition to their canon is "Back That Azz Up," which remains a party staple over 25 years since its release. The song's inclusion of Dee-1, a New Orleans rapper known for his more religious themes in his verses, offers a compelling contrast as well. Both he and Juvie have quality verses on the song, with Juvie's flow in particular sounding like it's barely aged. It's clear that appearing on Juvie's comeback album meant a lot to Dee-1 with the shift he also put in here.

Juvie's upcoming album Boiling Point is exciting for those who have been eagerly anticipating the return of one of the 2000s' most successful acts. The title pays homage to his now-iconic album 400 Degreez, and he may be looking to get back into that particular form. While a firm release date for the full album has not yet been announced, getting a single feels like a step in the right direction. Until we have more information, listen to "He Gone" below.

Juvenile, Mannie Fresh & Dee-1 - "He Gone"

