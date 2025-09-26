Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, & Dee-1 Team Up For Classic-Feeling Single "He Gone"

BY Devin Morton 135 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
juvenile-he-gone-stream juvenile-he-gone-stream
The legendary MC Juvenile has teamed up with Mannie Fresh and Dee-1 for a Louisiana banger titled "He Gone."

New Orleans rap legend Juvenile has dropped a new single, "He Gone," which officially released on September 26, 2025. The track marks a bit of a return for the Cash Money icon and serves as a preview of his forthcoming album, Boiling Point, his first new solo release in a decade.

"He Gone" is a collaborative effort, featuring the great Mannie Fresh, as well as New Orleans rapper Dee-1. Mannie provides a modern twist on the familiar bouncy sound of NOLA's 1990s and 2000s hip-hop sound. It works surprisingly well here.

The collaboration with Mannie Fresh on "He Gone" is also a reunion, as they've famously produced some anthems together. Obviously, the most notable addition to their canon is "Back That Azz Up," which remains a party staple over 25 years since its release. The song's inclusion of Dee-1, a New Orleans rapper known for his more religious themes in his verses, offers a compelling contrast as well. Both he and Juvie have quality verses on the song, with Juvie's flow in particular sounding like it's barely aged. It's clear that appearing on Juvie's comeback album meant a lot to Dee-1 with the shift he also put in here.

Juvie's upcoming album Boiling Point is exciting for those who have been eagerly anticipating the return of one of the 2000s' most successful acts. The title pays homage to his now-iconic album 400 Degreez, and he may be looking to get back into that particular form. While a firm release date for the full album has not yet been announced, getting a single feels like a step in the right direction. Until we have more information, listen to "He Gone" below.

Read More: Young Thug Name-Drops Gunna In Scathing "UY Scuti" Diss

Juvenile, Mannie Fresh & Dee-1 - "He Gone"

Quotable Lyrics:

You never walked in the store, when they see you they closin' the door
'Cause they know you got money to blow
They never gave you that feeling before
Or nobody you know

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty 13.5K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 775
Comments 0