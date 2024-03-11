ScHoolboy Q Delivers Bold Prediction About The Decline Of Music Streaming

It's a hot topic of debate among rap fans right now.

BYLavender Alexandria
10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert, Hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Jay Rock

Due to a few recent controversies from major artists, the way music is sold and consumed by fans has been under a microscope recently. And now one person throwing his thoughts into the ring is ScHoolboy Q. Those incidents include French Montana's streaming controversy. He released 8 versions of his new album in an attempt to inflate the sales numbers of the project. Most egregiously, he dropped a 126-song "Versions" edition of the album. Despite the tactics the album still debuted beneath its initially speculated sales numbers.

A bigger and more recent story has to do with one of ScHoolboy Q's collaborators, Kanye West. He started teasing his second new album of the year VULTURES 2 with Ty Dolla $ign last week. But he revealed on social media that he's considering not dropping the project on streaming platforms. It's a tactic he's explored before with The Life Of Pablo not initially dropping on Spotify or Apple Music and Donda 2 remaining unavailable on all streaming services. With fans from across the rap spectrum sharing their thoughts on the matter, Q took to Twitter to give his own take. Check out what he had to say below.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Stands With Kanye West

ScHoolboy Q's Thoughts On Streaming Services

Q's new tweet bounces between a variety of subjects. "THe rap industry firing everybody… god lee…. THey bout to fire all deez cats at tHese streaming sites next.. radio bye .. sum How sum way tHo US RAPPERS gone fuck it up and give sumbody else power once again" it reads in its entirety. The post has already racked up more than a thousand likes in just a few hours.

It's no surprise that Q is thinking about sales right now given that he just released his new album. Blue Lips was his first new project since 2019 and dropped earlier this month. What do you think of ScHoolboy Q's new tweet about streaming services, radio, and the future of how fans will consume rap music? Do you agree with his takes and projections? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q & Rico Nasty Go Ballistic On "Pop"

[Via]

Lavender Alexandria
