Everything about the ongoing YNW Melly trial has been exceedingly viral. But today there was a whole new conversation going on surrounding it, mainly focusing on a previous mugshot of Melly’s current lawyer. This morning, the leading story from the trial had to do with Melly being denied the motion for a mistrial that his lawyers requested. Now one of those lawyers, Raven Liberty is getting attention for an entirely different kind of reason.

A mugshot of Liberty is making the rounds online and generating quite a lot of attention from those watching the events of the trial unfold. Liberty was reportedly arrested for battery in Miami resulting in the mugshot originally being taken. While the charges were eventually dropped the mugshot still exists online and fans tracked it down. Despite some suggesting that Melly might have chosen her as his lawyer for reasons other than her skill and knowledge, she does have a good reputation. She’s most well known in the rap world for representing Kodak Black numerous times during his ongoing legal troubles.

YNW Melly’s Lawyer Goes Viral

Earlier this week YNW Melly’s mother confessed that stress from the trial is taking a toll on her health. In a video posted to Instagram she claims that she’s “had one heart attack already because of stress.” Though it’s unclear when exactly this happened it is clear that the trial was the route cause. It’s also been reported that in the short time since the trial began Melly has seen a massive increase in Spotify listeners. Though the trial has only been going on for a week he’s seen an increase in over 800k monthly listeners.

The events of the trial date back to a double murder committed in October of 2018. Two of YNW Melly’s friends, YNW Sackchaser and YNW Jury were murdered in what was allegedly a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors allege that it was actually staged and that the shots were fired from inside the vehicle. Melly’s defense has focused on the lack motivation he would have for killing his own friends. What do you think about YNW Melly’s lawyer and her viral mugshot? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More: YNW Melly’s 2015 Interrogation Footage Surfaces Online

[Via]