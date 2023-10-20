Lil Durk Showers India Royale With Love On His Birthday

“She make me like birthdays again, feeling that love,” The Voice wrote of his boo on his special day, posting some pics together.

Lil Durk and India Royale are among hip-hop's most beloved power couples right now, with their turbulent history and all. Moreover, the two overcame a lot in their bond to stay together, support each other, and bring each other the happiness they both deserve. There's no better example of that than one of their birthdays for the other to prove their dedication, and on Thursday (October 19), it was India's turn to show him some love. The Voice turned 31 that day, and it seems like the two had a great time together to celebrate. Furthermore, he took to Instagram to share some snaps from the occasion and also thank his partner for holding him down.

"Only Us," Lil Durk captioned the couple of pictures with the social media influencer and entrepreneur. "She make me like birthdays again feeling that love." It's great to see that despite all the eyes on them, the couple still comes off as quite low-key and dedicated. Of course, a big part of people's interest in the two is their previous on-and-off-again dynamic. That's a thing of the past, and it's heartening to witness them be a shoulder to lean on for their other half.

Not only that, but Lil Durk and India Royale don't just show out for each other when it comes to birthdays. When it comes to their family and friends celebrating another year around the sun, they're a two-for-one deal. For example, the couple recently linked up with fellow hip-hop power couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz for the latter's birthday. From the few pictures that emerged form the meet-up, it seems like everyone had a lavish, pleasant, measured, but still deservedly fun time.

Meanwhile, as their careers develop, it's clear that being in a relationship fills in gaps that previously defined much of the Chicago rapper's work. It's been a long saga, but what's better than a happy ending to cap things off? So happy birthday, Smurk; here's to many more by India's side. For more news and the latest updates on India Royale and Lil Durk, keep checking in with HNHH.

