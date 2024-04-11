Lil Durk Announces "Smurkchella" Concert To Stop Chicago Violence

Lil Durk is tired of the violence. The rapper has been one of the loudest when it comes to speaking out against the murder rate in Chicago, and now he's taking steps to combat it. He took to his Instagram on April 10 to announce plans for a musical event he dubbed "Smurkchella." The concept behind the event is to promote peace and positivity within the Windy City. Dirk also plans to use the proceeds from the event to give back to those in need.

The event may still be in its early stages, but Lil Durk is serious about bringing it to fruition. "I’ma do a Smurkchella next year at the bears stadium in Chicago," he wrote on Instagram. "It’s gone be a stop the violence event and we gone split half the money with different non profits from big to small. I need help I need every artist who locked in with me to help save these kids." The rapper went on to clarify that he'll be partnering with his own charity, the Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, to ensure that everything is legitimate. "@neighborhoodheroesfoundation will help put it together," he asserted. "Let’s go this my way of giving back without saying it to look cool."

Lil Durk Will Organize The Event Through His Foundation

There's no word yet on which artists will perform at "Smurkchella." Lil Durk is currently seeking out rappers to come and perform, as evidenced by his official statement. The rapper has has never put together a concert, but he has organized several events with his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation. In 2022, the foundation helped supply Chicago inmates and correctional facility workers with 29,000 of hand sanitizer to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

This is not the first time Durk has put his money where his mouth is. The "All My Life" rapper recently teamed with Amazon Music to launch the Durk Banks Endowment Fund. It was started to aid participants in the Durk-affiliated Chicago charities, Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program, as they seek out higher education. Two participants were selected out of 20, and given $50K scholarships to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C. All things considered, Durk seems like the right man to get "Smurkchella" off the ground.

