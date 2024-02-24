Lil Durk Calls Out XXL Magazine For Coverage Of "Old Days"

Lil Durk has taken umbrage with the way that XXL Magazine reported on his new track, "Old Days". "This the only bar you heard???" Durk wrote on X as the magazine only chose to highlight the fact that Durk admitted to selling Percocets on the reflective track.

It's fair that Durk would be irked by the coverage. The song itself is about everything the rapper used to do and how his life is so very different now. To have an outlet then only focus on said things in your past is for that outlet to completely ignore 90% of the song.

Adin Ross Didn't Know Lil Durk Had Been to Jail

Adin Ross once again proved that simply having rappers' numbers didn't make you part of the lifestyle. While reacting to "Old Days", Ross was surprised to learn that the Chicago rapper had been to jail. Furthermore, Ross was so surprised that he proceeded to call Durk live on air to ask him about it. However, Durk did not appear especially enthused about the line of questioning. "It ain't a good thing," Durk said bluntly about his time in jail.

As mentioned, Ross being a hip-hop outsider when actually pressed on the life is a recurring theme for the streamer. During a 2023 stream at Floyd Mayweather's gym, Ross tried to link up with Money, only to get a firm check on his ego. As he approaches Mayweather's crew ringside, Ross is told to stop filming. The rest of the clip takes place with his camera looking at the floor as snippets of their interaction can be heard. The clip was a hard reality check for the rising generation of "streaming celebrities". For all his bravado, Ross is immediately humbled by the iconic boxer. His usual larger-than-life act immediately disappears as he struggles to find the words to keep up with Mayweather's verbal dissection. It really drives home that Ross may cosplay the lifestyle but at the end of the day, he really ain't much.

