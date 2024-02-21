Lil Durk Tells Fans To Stop Leaking His Music While Teasing A New Track

Lil Durk has a lot to be happy about right now. The longtime Chicago rapper won his first-ever GRAMMY for "All My Life" in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category. Then, not too long after that, his friend and collaborator, Drake, revealed that he was added to the remainder of the It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour. On top of that, his collaborations in 2024 have been solid as well.

Even with all of that success going on, he still has a bone to pick with the fans. Lil Durk walked down to the stage while someone walked behind him and held up a sign saying, " The more y'all leak, the longer it takes." While his music has been released early by eager supporters, Durk was being a hypocrite in this situation. While greeting the fans and heading down to perform, he was teasing an unreleased track.

Some Fans Want Lil Durk To Keep The Leaks

DJ Akademiks shared the video on his IG and expectedly, the comments section was having a field day. While there were some joking Durk was being hypocritical, most were also questioning who actually likes his music. One person writes, "Don’t nobody wanna listen to durk especially not no leaks." Some were also dragging NBA YoungBoy into this by comparing whose music is better. "YB way better like way way better 💯" Like the fans, we are also scratching our heads with this one.

What are your thoughts on Lil Durk going against his own message to his fans by leaking music himself? Do you think leaks are good or bad for the music industry, why or why not? Do you think fans are too harsh to the Chicago rapper? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Durk. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

