Shannon Sharpe Obliterated After Saying Face Of NBA Must Be Married While Also Using Magic Johnson As An Example

Shannon Sharpe has been a phenomenal addition to the First Take crew. Overall, he has delivered some great takes, and he has solid chemistry with Stephen A. Smith. Now that he is no longer with Skip Bayless, it feels like he has more freedom to be himself. Furthermore, he has been doing big things with Club Shay Shay. It feels as though Sharpe is now a huge star in the broadcasting world, and that goes beyond just sports. However, he still has some questionable takes from time to time.

For instance, today, the First Take crew found themselves speaking about who the next face of the NBA will be. Moreover, they were trying to determine how this player will be figured out. Well, Sharpe chimed in with an interesting theory. He believes the player needs to be in some sort of public-facing stable relationship. For instance, LeBron James had Savannah, while Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were also married. Unfortunately, this take did not go over well as Stephen A. and JJ Redick were left stunned.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Can't Trust Lamar Jackson

Shannon Sharpe Tries To Get Off A Take

Subsequently, fans flooded Twitter with some reactions to what was being said. Overall, they could not believe that Magic Johnson would be mentioned here. After all, he is someone who cheated on his wife quite a bit while he played in the NBA. Although he and Cookie are still together, the infidelity definitely invalidates the point Shannon was trying to make here. Beyond that, the point was a bit far-fetched to begin with. No one is really thinking about the players and who they might be married to.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of Shannon Sharpe and his take, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with him? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes. With the NBA playoffs approaching, we will have a ton to bring you.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Ditched By Paparazzi For Selena Gomez