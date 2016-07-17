gang violence
- LifeIs Lil Durk In A Gang? "Almost Healed" Artist Addresses RumoursLil Durk is doing what he can to ensure he doesn't suffer the same fate as his good friend Young Thug.By Hayley Hynes
- GramRoddy Ricch Has A Message For L.A.: "It's Too Much Senseless Violence"The hometown hero has made a call to the streets, saying, "I love my city but we can't keep going out like this."By Erika Marie
- CrimeSwedish Rap Star Einar Murdered In Suspected Act Of Gang Violence: ReportThe 19-year-old was one of the country's most famous rappers and was set to testify against a gang next week. Last year, the same gang kidnapped him.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsSan Francisco To Offer $300 Guaranteed Income To Deter Gun ViolenceSan Francisco is implementing a guaranteed income of $300 a month to attempt to stop gun violence.By Cole Blake
- Crime12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail For Shooting ToddlerLil Rodney, an alleged Crips gang member also known as 30 Shotz or Baby Savage, cried as he pleaded with a judge in a virtual trial.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentFreddie Gray's Best Friend Killed In West Baltimore: ReportRIP Juan Grant. By Aida C.
- MusicNipsey Hussle Was Reportedly Set To Discuss Gang Violence With Police TodayNipsey Hussle and Roc Nation representatives were set to meet with police today.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSerena Williams Opens Up About Murder Of Her Sister & Being Impacted By Gun ViolenceWilliams' sister was murdered by a street gang.By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine's Crew Took Credit For 50 Cent Video Shooting In Wiretapped CallA new wiretapped call has Mel Murda bragging about the music video shooting.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCardi B Reacts To Bronx Teen Stabbed To Death On VideoLesandro Guzman-Feliz was only 15.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBenedict Cumberbatch Saved A Bicyclist From A Gang AttackBenedict Cumberbatch truly lives his roles.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicDaz Dillinger Announces Kanye West Diss Track Named "F-ckKanyeUp"Daz Dillinger announces "fuckanyeup" diss record.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Circled By Security After Filing Restraining Order Against Daz DillingerKanye seems to be taking Daz's threats seriously.By Alex Zidel
- ViralIconic Hippopotamus Gustavito Murdered In El SalvadorAn investigation is being launched into the murder of the hippopotamus Gustavito, who was considered a national treasure in El Salvador. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Game, Snoop Dogg & Minister Farrakhan Host Anti-Violence Gang SummitEarlier today, The Game and Snoop Dogg hosted a citywide summit that encouraged gang members to unite against stopping violence within their communities. By Angus Walker