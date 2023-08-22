Lil Durk Tells His Fans To Expect A Feature Run

Chicago-born rap star Lil Durk is on a great run of big moments in 2023. Back in May 2023, he dropped his massive album Almost Healed after all of the health struggles he had been battling up until and through the release of the project. He called on some of the biggest artists across all genres including J. Cole for their hit “All My Life.” It is a fantastic anthem about making it to the top through all the adversity and of the most inspirational songs of the year without a doubt. He also nabbed features from the likes of Alicia Keys, country megastar Morgan Wallen, a posthumous verse from Juice WRLD, Future, and many others.

Durk earlier this month is also helping those who are less fortunate in his community. He along with his Neighborhood Heroes foundation, has assisted the Chicago youth with financial literacy classes. Therapy sources are also available as well so he truly has been doing a lot for his career musically and philanthropically. With all of that winning, Lil Durk seems to be more ready than ever to hop back onto other artists’ tracks and body them as he has done for years.

Read More: Britney Spears Left In The Care Of Her Lawyer And Manager

Lil Durk Gets His Fans Ready

Feel like going on my feature run ❤️‍🩹 I’m healed …. First stop sexy red second stop ytbFATT — THE VOICE (@lildurk) August 22, 2023

In a recent tweet from the artist, he is raring to go for some new guest appearances. According to his post he already has it mapped out. Durk says, “Feel like going on my feature run [heart with bandaid emoji] I’m healed …. First stop sexy red second stop ytbFATT.” It looks like we have some collaborations already on the way and fans are ecstatic. One commenter says, “durk and and sexy red ? LFG.” He has been a part of some massive songs like Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” and JID’s “Bruddanem.”

What are your initial thoughts about Lil Durk saying this on his social media platforms? Do you think he is one of the best feature artists in recent memory? Out of all of his features, which one is your favorite? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: New Video Of Gunplay And His Wife Prior To Gun Incident Surfaces Online