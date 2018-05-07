new features
- MusicLil Durk Tells His Fans To Expect A Feature RunIs Lil Durk a must-have feature?By Zachary Horvath
- TechApple's 3 Upcoming IPhone 11's Have Reportedly Been ConfirmedThe triple-lens design has been confirmed, with one lens being a wide -angle camera, a first for Apple handhelds.By hnhh
- LifeGTA Online Updates With Lavish New Casino & Penthouse Access & ActivitiesRockstar Games announces some major, lavish updates to the online multiplayer mode in GTA 5.By hnhh
- LifeTwitter Gives Itself A Friendly Face Lift By Launching "twttr" PrototypeTwitter hopes to stimulate "healthier conversation" with its new prototype.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Red Dead Online" Gets A New Battle Royale Mode"Gun Rush" mode promises to reduce time spent outdoors.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentEpic Games' "Infinity Blade" Gets Swallowed Up By "Fortnite"You can now use the Infinity Blade in "Fortnite."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicJ.I.D's "DiCaprio 2" Features Method Man, Joey Bada$$, & Ella Mai"DiCaprio 2" has the makings of a masterpiece. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTwitter Will Take Kanye's Advice & Remove "Like" ButtonThe change is in the interest of healthy debate.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicKodak Black "Unlocked A New Flow" On Mike WiLL Made-It's "Creed II" SoundtrackThe "Creed II" soundtrack is shaping up to be an insane compilation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Believes Nicki Minaj Is "Still The Queen Of Hip-Hop"Weezy may be a little biased but he's still a firm believer in Nicki.By Alex Zidel
- LifeReddit To Introduce Chat Rooms For Every Subreddit On The SiteReddit is trying to keep their users in a sitting position.By Devin Ch
- SocietyInstagram May Be Adding A New Music Feature To Their StoriesInstagram is reportedly working on a feature to help add music to your stories. By Matthew Parizot