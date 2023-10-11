Lil Durk Announces “All My Life” Remixes With Burna Boy And Stray Kids

Lil Durk's 2023 has been a nice storyline in hip-hop music. After battling some health issues earlier this year and dropping his eighth album Almost Healed, he has continued an impressive streak past that. His hit song from the project, "All My Life," has been a massive success. He and J. Cole cooked up something special in the studio. The messages in that song as well as others in that tracklist, are being spread in his life. Just a few days ago he performed with Machine Gun Kelly and Chicago kids during his Amazon Music Live performance.

On top of that, Durk also said that he was going to be sending 30 students to Harvard next spring. He spoke about it during the show and mentioned how he wants to "take it to the next level" with young people in Chicago. Its been all about spreading positivity for Durk this year. Now, he is going to further his progress on that mission with the release of some new remixes for "All My Life."

Lil Durk Shares The News On Social Media

On his social media accounts, he shared that the uplifting tracks will be seeing some global versions. One will have Nigerian artist Burna Boy and the other will be with K-pop band Stray Kids. In the IG caption, Durk says, "From Chicago to the world 🌎 Need yall to feel me on this remix! Let’s keep the positivity going 🤍 Remix pack dropping on Friday shoutout @burnaboygram 🇳🇬 @realstraykids 🇰🇷 @realcoleworld 🇺🇸" These will certainly be some interesting molding of sounds and they should be a lot of fun to listen to. According to Apple Music, Burna Boy's version will still have J. Cole, while the edition with Stray Kids excludes the original featured artist.

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Durk announcing remixes for "All My Life" with Burna Boy and Stray Kids? Which remix do you think will be better? Will either one surpass the original version? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Durk, as well as everything else around the music world.

