Drake "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" 9th Anniversary: Revisit The Classic "Know Yourself"

Drake really put his haters and doubters on notice with his 2015 mixtape If You're Reading This It's Too Late. The Canadian was known for his softer R&B side after dropping projects like Take Care and So Far Gone. So, when If You're Reading This It's Too Late came out, we got to see the darker, leaner, and meaner side. It was a great change of pace to bring more minimal beats to allow for the lyrics to be the focal point. One of the prime examples of this working to perfection for Drake is on "Know Yourself."

Everyone knows the iconic beat switch halfway through after the extremely quotable line, "I was runnin' through the 6 with my woes." That line itself was debated online at the time because fans thought Drake meant he was battling issues while making a name for himself living in Canada. Noah "40" Shebib, one of Drake's closest collaborators cleared that up. "It's a South slang word woadie meaning my friend or my n****."

Relisten To "Know Yourself" By Drake

While some people still view Take Care or Nothing Was The Same as his best albums, there is a conversation to be had for IYRTITL. "Know Yourself" is a major reason reason why. It is so well-produced and structured while giving you confidence when it comes on. The conviction in which Drake raps is bone-chilling and it helps carry the momentum through the rest of the tracklist.

Quotable Lyrics:

This is that nasty flow

Top boy in this s***, I'm so international

Reps up is in here

Got P Reign and Chubby and TJ and Winnie and woah

Yeah, and you know how that shit go

I might declare it a holiday as soon as Baka get back on the road

