P Reign (No Period after the "P") is an emerging emcee from the Kingston-Galloway neighborhood of Scarborough, Toronto, Ontario, Canada closely associated with Drake, their relationship being both brotherly and work related. He's perhaps best known (in the mainstream) for his guest appearances on Alyssa Reid's "Alone Again" and Hedley's "Invincible".

Throughout his six-year career, he's released three mixtapes and collaborated with Karl Wolf, DJ Charlie Brown, Belly, Jahvon, Big Lean, Strizzy Kastro, Hedley, Alyssa Reid, Kim Davis, French Montana, Waka Flocka Flame and Lokz.

Most recently, he collaborated with A$AP Rocky on the track/visual "We Them Niggas", and is working on his third mixtape Dear America, which is slated to drop at some point in 2014. Stay tuned.