if you're reading this its too late
- SongsDrake "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" 9th Anniversary: Revisit The Classic "Know Yourself"" I WAS RUNNIN' THROUGH THE 6 WITH MY WOES!" By Zachary Horvath
- MusicQuentin Miller: The Pen Behind Hip-Hop HitsQuentin Miller is just as effective on the main stage as he is behind the curtains. The songwriting genius is responsible for some classics.By Demi Phillips
- MusicLil Durk Sends Cryptic Message To Drake Via His Instagram StoryFans are trying to decipher what The Voice could've meant beyond just a simple past album reference.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Surprise Drops "Huge Fan Of Your Old Stuff" Merch Featuring Old Album CoversDrake is selling merch for fans who want the old Drizzy back.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDrake Celebrates His "Certified Classics" With Nostalgic ArtworkDrake reflects on his run from "Thank Me Later" to "Certified Lover Boy" with the help of artwork from Zimbabwean artist HulioDraws.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentDrake's "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" Is A Winter In The 6ixReflecting on the impact of Drake's 2015 mixtape, "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" on the fifth anniversary of its surprise release. By Aron A.
- NewsQuentin Miller Says Ghostwriting Scandal "F*cked Everything Up"Quentin Miller speaks out about Meek Mill's ghostwriting allegations against him on the 5-year-anniversary of Drake's "If You're Reading This It's Too Late."By Lynn S.
- NewsDrake Kicked New 6ix Lingo On Classic "Know Yourself"As "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" turns five, "Know Yourself" stands out as a modern Drake classic. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDrake Track Bracket: Round 3 Is Live Right NowWe're in the quarter-finals. What's the GOAT Drake song?By Aron A.
- Original ContentDrake Track Bracket: Vote For Drizzy's Best Song EverDrake fans, it's time to do the impossible. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsQuentin Miller Addresses Everything On "Destiny Freestyle"Quentin Miller addresses Nicki Minaj, Drake and Pusha T on "Destiny Freestyle."By Aron A.
- MusicBoi-1da Details Drake's "God's Plan" In Contrast To "Diplomatic Immunity"Boi-1da has been with Drake from his rise to prominence, marking himself as one of the premier producers in the game.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentRanking Drake's Albums From Worst To BestNow that "More Life" hype has died down, let's see how it stacks up to the rest of Drake's albums. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsThe GameGabriel Garzón-Montano understands your stress on new single “The Game.”By hnhh
- NewsDrake Releases "VIEWS," "IYRTITL" & "WATTBA" On Vinyl + New OVO AppVinyl copies of Drake's last three albums will ship next month, on Drake's birthday. He has also unveiled the new OVO app. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentVote: What's Your Favorite Drake Project?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsQuentin Miller Details His Working Relationship With DrakeQuentin Miller opens up about collaborating with Drake on "If You're Reading This It's Too Late."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentThe Year Of DrakeAlthough he didn't even release "Views From The 6," Drake had the game in a chokehold this year.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDrake's "IYRTITL" Is 2015's Highest-Selling Digital Album Through Q3 By Far"If You're Reading This It's Too Late" has sold 143,000 more digital copies than any other album through Q3 of 2015.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentHip-Hop's 10 Best Surprise ProjectsWhich surprises were most pleasant?By Nicholas DG
- Original Content10 Essential Amir Obe TracksAn introduction to Detroit rapper, Amir Obè .By Chris Tart
- Editor's PickDrake's "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" Goes PlatinumDrake's "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" is now platinum.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickQuentin Miller Says He's Not A Ghostwriter For DrakeQuentin Miller shares a Tumblr post about his work with Drake.By Patrick Lyons