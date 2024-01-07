Asian Doll Accuses Kash Doll Of "Stealing Her Flow"

Asian Doll has co-signed accusations aimed at Kash Doll in regards to "stealing" Asian's flow on a recent track. "This is literally not cool & I fasho feel a way!!! LITERALLY MY WHOLE FLOW" Asian wrote in a now-deleted tweet. However, whether Kash stole Asian's flow is debatable. The beats are very similar but it would it is something of a stretch to say that it's beat for beat theft.

The focal flows in question are Kash's "Power", released earlier this week, and Asian's "Talk My Sh-t", which was released last month. This may put the pair on the warpath despite previously being on good terms. In April 2021, Asian posted a picture from a link-up with Kash. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Asian Doll Blasts "Fresh & Fit" Host Myron Gaines For Disrespecting Black Women

Asian Doll Slams King Von Documentary

Back in 2023, Asian Doll was no stranger to beef. In now-deleted tweets, Asian hit back about Rap's First Serial Killer, calling it "not true.". She also argued, "How They Tell A Story About Somebody That DIED before he could tell his own." Furthermore, the second tweet reposted to Instagram by theneighborhoodtalk is in reference to a claim that the documentary isn't saying anything that King Von hadn't already said. As a top comment on the documentary reads, “The wild part is folks can’t be mad at dude for making this documentary the same information he’s sharing is the same information that Von HIMSELF and his peers put out there, NOBODY ELSE. This information was already there he just cumulated all of it into one complete video.” Despite this belief, Asian makes a valid point.

The claim that Von was a "serial killer" is a heavily disputed one. Aside from the Stuckey murder that he was acquitted of, Von was attached to two other murders. He was arrested in 2019 in connection with the robbery and murder of Alexander Witherspoon in Atlanta. Von was released on a $300,000 bond. Additionally, in 2021, nearly a year after Von's death, Chicago police labeled Von as responsible for the 2014 murder of Gakirah "K.I." Barnes. However, they stated that they had been unable to prosecute him due to a lack of cooperating witnesses. Despite this, and whatever supporters of the documentary may have, Von's case will forever be unsolved. Unless full-proof evidence emerges, the claims that he was a "serial killer" are merely theories.

Read More: Asian Doll On "Fresh & Fit": Femcee Reacts To Host Myron Gaines Walking Out Mid-Interview

[via]