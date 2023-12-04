Kim Kardashian Introduces North West And Sexyy Red Through Facetime

North West isn't intimidated by anybody's celebrity status. She showed that off in a recent episode of The Kardashians which covered the MET Gala. She wasn't afraid to tell her mom Kim Kardashian that the very real and expensive pearls on her dress looked fake. But that was nothing compared to the critiques she had for other celebrities at the event itself. Watching from home she picked apart outfits from stars like Pete Davidson and Jared Leto.

But one celebrity whom North did seem starstruck to meet was Sexyy Red. When Kim and Red ran into each other at an event over the weekend, the reality TV star had to let North know. In a video making the rounds online Red thanks North for being a fan and listening to her songs. It sparked plenty of debate online as to whether or not North should be listening to Sexyy Red's music at all. Some expressed their issue with it given the sexual nature of much of Red's music. But plenty also reminisced on some of the explicit music they were listening to at a young age that wasn't all that different. Check out the video of their encounter and the fan debate over it below.

Kim Kardashian Facetiming North West With Sexyy Red

In another clip reacting to the MET Gala, North took issue with a different rapper. She accused City Girls rapper Yung Miami of "copying" Kim Kardashian with the pearls she used to accent her dress. Fans found the moment particularly funny, especially in contrast with her critiques of the dress and the pearls in particular before Kim left for the event.

That came just a few weeks after she made waves online for another far stranger clip. In a different video from The Kardashians North eats an onion like it's an apple and Kim's lack of a shocked reaction implies it's something she does regularly. What do you think of North West being so excited to meet Sexyy Red over Facetime? Let us know in the comment section below.

