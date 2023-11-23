North West Wants Yung Miami To "Stop Copying" Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's eldest child with Kanye West, North, is known for her outspoken demeanor. The spunky 10-year-old never shies away from sharing her thoughts, making for an endless supply of entertainment for fans. For this reason, it's no surprise that she has quite a few hot takes on different celebrities, recently weighing in on City Girls' Yung Miami.

In a new clip from The Kardashians, North is seen sitting on a couch watching the 2023 Met Gala, giving her opinions on those walking the carpet. Yung Miami then popped onto the screen, rocking a sheer black gown with a dramatic neckpiece, complete with some strands of pearls draped across her torso. While North didn't appear to be explicitly disappointed by the look itself, she did have some qualms about its similarities to her mother's.

North West Reacts To Yung Miami's Met Gala Look

"She's pretty... It's just, stop copying my mom with those pearls," she declared before flashing a peace sign. Kim K showed out in an extravagant custom-made Schiaparelli gown at the event. It famously featured upwards of "50,000 freshwater pearls" as well as "16,000 crystals." While she had no issues coming to the defense of her mother's look, North made it clear that she wasn't a huge fan of that, either.

Later in the episode, she gave her take on the look to Schiaparelli’s creative director himself, Daniel Roseberry. "I like the pearls. I just don't like that it comes from the dollar store," she shared, claiming that it made her mom look like a “Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped.” According to her, there were also “way too (many) gaps in the pearls," and "the diamonds ruined it." What do you think of North West's reaction to Yung Miami's 2023 Met Gala look? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

