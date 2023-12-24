Future Teases Metro Boomin Collab Album Yet Again, Acknowledges Long Wait

One of the most anticipated projects of 2024 is hands-down Future and Metro Boomin's long-awaited collaborative album. Although the two trap icons have an avalanche of material together, it's going to be very exciting to see them team up for a full LP. Moreover, Hendrix recently took to his Instagram Story to repost a recall of one of his earlier tweets back in May of this year which teased the release. With that, and by saying that the "album [is] on the way," he seemed to acknowledge that it's been a long, long wait up until this point. However, given that Pluto is teasing this and not Metro, who usually takes up audience hype duties, this is a pretty promising "update."

Of course, at this point, all we can really do is wait until it releases, as Future and Metro Boomin have had this in the cards for a while now. Still, recent rumors of bad blood within this camp might affect fan perception of this album, given the spicy narrative. As the producer and Drake are seemingly in a cold war, many folks have theorized how frequent and downright classic collaborators of both, those being the DS2 pioneer and 21 S*vage, are reacting to this. It's a difficult position to be in, which puts the "truth" behind this speculation more in doubt.

Future Says Metro Boomin Collab Album Is Coming Soon

Other developments that fueled excitement for this album include Metro Boomin's recent comments on his recording process with Future. Apparently, he doesn't let him skip on any beats he brought to the table, emphasizing that even if he doesn't like it at first, he at least has to try. It's a very interesting revelation, but one that clearly leads to a lot of gems and amazing moments. For example, the beat on "I Serve the Base" off DS2 is forward-thinkingly distorted and aggressive, which wasn't really the vibe that Fewtch was on during this era. Today, many fans might consider it one of that tape's best highlights.

Meanwhile, this is what the St. Louis native had to say about his "Superhero" partner to Ebro Darden last year. "He’s one of the best artists to work with like that,” Metro expressed. “I feel like that’s why we get the results that we do because we don’t come in with any ego. He’s completely there, asking you what he should do and what you like. With some other people, sometimes you have to eat whatever s**t they give you that day. But with Pluto, he’s on the same s**t I’m on, and I tell him, 'Let’s make the hardest s**t we can make,' and he’s all in." For more news and the latest updates on Metro Boomin and Future, stay up to date on HNHH.

