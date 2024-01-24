Jay-Z Unveils New Moncler x Roc Nation Collab Line

Big Sean was sporting one of the jackets ahead of their release.

BYLavender Alexandria
Jay-Z is once again reaching into the world of fashion. He's spent decades being tangentially involved in fashion alongside his imprints in music, sports, and entertainment at large. But one of the most direct moves he's ever made was just announced today. They revealed a team-up between Roc Nation and Moncler called Moncler Genius. The website clarifies that the collaboration “symbolizes creativity without limits, pooling experience and ambition from shared yet vastly varied points of interest, for a collection that epitomizes the sentiment that genius is everywhere.”

The new line is available on Moncler's website. It features a number of shirts, vests, hoodies, and jackets. Additionally, there's a trio of hats included in the new drop. Moncler Genius is available now though fans who want to get their hands on one of the pieces better hurry. Subsequently particular sizes and even entire pieces are already selling out. Check out the official announcement video for the new clothing line below.

Jay-Z Unveils Moncler x Roc Nation Drop

For fans who want to check out one of the pieces from Moncler Genius in action, Big Sean has you covered. One time Jay-Z collaborator Big Sean was sporting one of the puffy jackets from the collection. He was courtside at the Clippers and Lakers game earlier this week donning the piece before it was even made publicly available. Once the announcement of Moncler Genius was made, eagle-eyed fans took notice of Sean's jacket in pictures from the night.

Big Sean Sporting Moncler Genius Jacket

Recently Jay-Z has been discussing and promoting the new film The Book Of Clarence. He's been involved in the movie behind the scenes and even makes an appearance alongside D'Angelo on the soundtrack. Additionally, elsewhere on the soundtrack artists like Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Kid Cudi, and Jorja Smith all appear. What do you think of Jay-Z unveiling the new Roc Nation and Moncler collab? Are their any particular pieces in the drop that stand out to you? Let us know in the comment section below.

