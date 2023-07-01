Summer Walker Responds To Pregnancy Rumors, Says She Has "No Time For That"

Recently, some rumors that Summer Walker could be pregnant with Lil Meech’s child have been spreading on social media. She took to Instagram today to shut them down. Walker posted a screenshot on her Instagram Story of DMs between her and a fan. In the DMs, an the user is seen replying to a photo the singer had shared of herself. “Why do your stomach look pudge,” they asked her, “Don’t make me mad summer lol.” Walker clapped back in her caption. “Cause I had THREE KIDS HO & no lipo lol,” she wrote, “Y’all need to stop asking me this.”

She went on to assure fans that she doesn’t have plans to get pregnant any time soon. “Lil lil meech ain’t coming no time soon lol relax,” Walker wrote, “I’m finta tour soon no time for that right now.” It appears as though Walker simply can’t escape constant rumors about her, and her relationship with Lil Meech. Since announcing their relationship, the couple has dealt with countless rumors, accusations, and other drama. Through it all, however, the couple appears to be sticking things out.

Summer Walker Denies Being Pregnant

(L-R) Lil Meech and Summer Walker attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

The pregnancy rumors came just shortly after rumors circulated about Lil Meech allegedly getting another woman pregnant. Screenshots were posted online, which have since been called fake, showing an alleged conversation between model Tiffany Fadhel and Walker. In the alleged DMs, someone claiming to be Fadhel tells Walker that she’s been having an affair with Lil Meech. The person also claims that they are pregnant with Lil Meech’s child. Lil Meech quickly refuted the claims.

The real Tiffany Fadhel later came forward, revealing that the account claiming to be her was fake. She also said that she had never even met Lil Meech, and was certainly not carrying his child. “THAT IS A FAKE PAGE OF ME! IT CAN BE A WHOLE N***A BEHIND THAT PAGE,” Fadhel wrote in an Instagram comment. “IM NOT PREGNANT,” she added, “I DON’T KNOW MEECH NEVER SPOKE TO HIM! THE PAGE MAKING THESE ALLEGATIONS IS A FAKE PAGE.”

