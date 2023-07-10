For R&B fans, Summer Walker is among the best of the best. But when she isn’t delivering soulful music she’s also got plenty of time to be a mother. She showed off the glamorous side of parenting when she posted a new photoshoot with her kids to Instagram last night. The three pictures show Summer in a daunting white dress and large white coat holding her two young children. The post quickly racked up likes and attention from thousands of fans. Even some fellow celebs like Saweetie popped in to show Summer some love.

Summer Walker has had a pretty eventful summer so far and very little of it has to do with music. Much of it revolves around various controversies between her and Lil Meech. The first splash of drama came almost a month ago when a woman sporting Lil Meech’s chain claimed that the pair were having an affair. Summer slid into her DMs to confront her about the situation and it had all the potential of going very toxic very fast. Thankfully the pair seem to have worked through it pretty quickly. They were spotted in gorgeous matching all-black fits on the BET Awards red carpet last month.

Summer Walker And Her Babies

Summer Walker released her new EP Clear 2: Soft Life back in May. The project received tons of praise from critics for her great singing and the intimate lyrical content. It also had two major features from rappers J. Cole and Childish Gambino. The song’s featuring both artists, Cole in particular have both become moderate hits.

Summer Walker also makes an appearance on the new Kali Uchis album Red Moon In Venus. The two R&B darlings team up on a glamorous track called “Deserve Me.” It’s the first time the pair have teamed up on a song together but they sound like an absolutely perfect match. While Summer hasn’t confirmed any more new music coming soon, she rarely stays quiet for long. What do you think of Summer Walker posing with her children for Instagram pics? Let us know in the comment section below.

