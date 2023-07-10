Summer Walker has been busy on social media recently. It started in large part around a month ago when drama between her and boyfriend Lil Meech first erupted. The pair found themselves in an awkward situation when a woman online sporting Lil Meech’s chain claimed she was having an affair with him. Walker quickly invaded her DMs but the situation seemed to be remedied pretty quickly before turning too toxic. The pair seemed to prove they were on good standing with gorgeous matching all-black fits on the BET Awards red carpet late last month.

Now over the weekend, new pics of the pair emerged that proves even further things are all good. They were photographed together in an absolutely gorgeous location clearly not thinking too much about the ongoing drama. That might be because, around the same time, even more drama was emerging, though not involving Meech this time. Summer Walker got some attention for a post she made on her Instagram story calling out “broke” people. “it’s really crazy how ungrateful & entitled broke mf’s be lmao. you do so much for them & they be sitting there like & that’s it? Like what else you got? like well damn,” her post read. She didn’t clarify any further but it certainly got fans talking about what she may have meant.

Summer Walker Talks “Broke” People

Summer Walker has continued to attract attention with her Instagram posts. Just yesterday she posed in a gorgeous white dress with her two young children in a new series of photos. Fans rushed to the comments to praise Summer for her motherhood and visibility.

Earlier this year Summer Walker dropped her new project CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP. The project featured appearances from J. Cole and Childish Gambino and was a massive critical darling. It was her first new project since 2021’s Still Over It and her first new EP since 2020’s Life On Earth. What do you think of Summer Walker’s message about broke people? Let us know in the comment section below.

