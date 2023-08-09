Summer Walker Muses On Dating An Alien On Her Instagram Story

Summer’s new Instagram story has some fans concerned.

BY
Following her breakup with Lil Meech, Summer Walker is looking for new places to search for a romantic partner. In a post made to her Instagram story earlier today, Walker considers if there might be an entirely new species she could try. “I’m finna see what’s up with these aliens… cause the human ones is out the question for me lmao.” The post sparked a variety of reactions from fans with some seeming to wonder if she was still okay. “Some people really can’t be by themselves,” says the top comment on a repost of the story by The Shade Room.

Elsewhere in the comments fans seemed convinced that Summer Walker is right to be avoiding men. Comments like “She can’t get men,” and “Alright already we know you can’t keep a man talk about music or something,” litter the comment section. Others tell Walker that she should focus on herself first and foremost. “Heal and love yourself first , then you’ll be able to properly accept love from a human man,” says one comment. Another one of the top comments under the post takes aim at the hypocrisy coming from all those criticizing Summer. “I don’t like how y’all be coming for Summer but have all the support for Chrisean 😒 she is still young and will learn, give grace sheesh,” it reads.

Summer Walker Looking To Date An Alien

Summer Walker has been caught up in a LOT of drama over the past few months sparked by her relationship with now ex-boyfriend Lil Meech. While the pair continued to make public appearances together there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.

Even once everything came to light there was still more drama. She announced the breakup via her Instagram story including part of her statement that read “tried my best to be Jayda Wayda.” Many took issue with her mentioning Jayda, including Jayda herself. What do you think of Summer Walker considering the possibility of dating an alien? Let us know in the comment section below.

