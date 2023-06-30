Lil Meech took to social media recently to share that the cast has completed filming the third season of BMF. The drama series, created by Randy Huggins, stars Lil Meech, Da’Vinchi, Myles Truitt, Michole Briana White, and more. In a new clip, Lil Meech is seen walking “in the middle of nowhere,” telling fans that they’re now “three seasons in.”

The actor also recently called out some cast members of another drama series, Power. He mentioned Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. specifically in a recent Instagram post. He’s seen flexing on the cast while on a private jet with his BMF crew. He has has additionally made headlines as of late for his relationship with R&B singer Summer Walker. The two confirmed they were official earlier this year, and have been magnets for drama ever since.

BMF Season 3

Most recently, Lil Meech was accused of cheating on Walker after a woman posted a photo wearing his chain. He denies the allegations. Walker later posted screenshots of DMs between her and the woman, who claimed she didn’t even know the rapper. Lil Meech then claimed that his bodyguard had given the woman his chain and was later fired for it. After the exchange turned sour, the woman shared her own DMs with Walker’s boyfriend. In the screenshots, he appears to ask her to clarify the rumors in exchange for money.

After comedian Jess Hilarious weighed in on the drama, the couple clapped back. She had claimed to believe that he was cheating on Walker, going so far as to call him musty. Lil Meech later shared DMs she had sent to him, claiming she was shooting her shot. Walker also came for the comedian, calling her “ugly” and “weird.” Despite the drama, the couple showed off some incredible looks at the 2023 BET Awards last weekend. The two of them posed for several hands-on photos together, proving haters wrong.

