Recently, Lil Meech took to social media to a share a hilarious new clip of Summer Walker. In the clip, the couple is seen riding a roller coaster, and it appears as though Walker isn’t having the best time. She’s heard screaming uncontrollably and praying to God. Luckily, the R&B singer had her man by her side, who seemed to be unfazed. Walker just revealed that Lil Meech is her “safe space,” however, it seems like she couldn’t be consoled.

Walker looks to be getting pretty adventurous lately, as she also took up roller skating recently. The star posed for photos at a skating rink with her friends in some ultra-tiny booty shorts as she reflected on her upbringing. “So many good childhood memories here, girls need love, this is ATL culture,” she captioned the post. Walker also rocked a shiny, butterfly-inspired top on the excursion.

Read More: Summer Walker Responds To Pregnancy Rumors, Says She Has “No Time For That”

Summer Walker Watches Her Life Flash Before Her Eyes

Just last week, Summer Walker responded to some circulating rumors suggesting that she may be pregnant with Lil Meech’s child. She clapped back at a fan claiming that her stomach looked “pudge” in a photo, telling them there’s no baby on the way. Walker says her body simply looks that way “Cause I had THREE KIDS HO & no lipo.” She also told her followers, “Y’all need to stop asking me this.” She assured fans that “Lil lil meech ain’t coming no time soon,” telling them to “relax.” Walker says, “I’m finta tour soon no time for that right now.”

Earlier this month, more rumors circulated surrounding another, more concerning alleged pregnancy. Screenshots surfaced appearing to show someone claiming to be Tiffany Fadhel informing Walker that they’re carrying Meech’s baby. The model later came forward to address the rumors. Fadhel says that the person appearing to DM Walker was actually a fake account posing as her. She further assured the public that she’s not pregnant with Lil Meech’s child, claiming that she’s never even met him.

Read More: Lil Meech Has To Use A Step Stool To Pose Next To 50 Cent

[Via][Via][Via]