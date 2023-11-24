Slim Thug Addresses Rumors About Him Impregnating Cousin: Watch

Apparently, this decade-long narrative is a little more complicated than it seems... or is the rapper just trolling us here?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Pharrell Williams and Lil' Kim Sighting on Collins Avenue - August 27, 2004

Some controversial thoughts on the Diddy and Cassie case isn't all that Slim Thug caught recent heat for. Moreover, during a recent Instagram Live session, he addressed a decade-long narrative about him allegedly getting his cousin pregnant. For those unaware, the rapper faced this discussion after a 2012 social media post of his naming it as the reason why he called it quits with former Destiny's Child star LeToya Luckett. However, given his thoughts on the matter during this recent stream, it seems like this could've all been just a big ruse. After all, especially eleven years ago, the Houston native is quite the troll on social media, and some things are too spicy or enticing to pass up.

"I got a baby by my cousin?" Slim Thug asked his viewers on IG Live. "Which one of my aunties or uncles did I get pregnant with their child? Stop the cap, man. They come up with some bulls**t like that. Stop the cap. Show me any of my aunties and uncles I got one of my cousin’s pregnant. You d*mb motherf***ers. It come from when I trolled a long time ago saying some s**t like that on Twitter. This is where that s**t come from," the Midlife Crisis artist concluded.

Read More: Slim Thug Reacts To His Stalker's Arrest: "Keep Her Ugly A** Away From Me"

Slim Thug Says He Was Trolling With Pregnant Cousin Story: Watch

If you didn't hear, the 43-year-old faced backlash for suggesting that there should be a limit of sorts for victims accusing their abusers. This was both in terms of the time that they should take between the alleged act and the suit, and also alluding to the amount of money they can get from it. However, after folks started to push back against this, he issued a bit of an apology. "That was my personal opinion. I’m sorry we don’t agree on everything…" Thug remarked. "I don’t hate Cassie, I didn’t even know Cassie was black."

Meanwhile, we're sure that this won't be the end of his wild and often lewd takes. Whether it's a troll or not, you can bet on the Boss Hog Outlawz affiliate being pretty passionate about what he speaks on. We'll just see what other things of note he said that ended up being a ruse. For more news and the latest updates on Slim Thug, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Slim Thug Says Submersible Victims Were "On Some D*mb S**t"

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.