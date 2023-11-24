Slim Thug Addresses Rumors About Him Impregnating Cousin: Watch

Some controversial thoughts on the Diddy and Cassie case isn't all that Slim Thug caught recent heat for. Moreover, during a recent Instagram Live session, he addressed a decade-long narrative about him allegedly getting his cousin pregnant. For those unaware, the rapper faced this discussion after a 2012 social media post of his naming it as the reason why he called it quits with former Destiny's Child star LeToya Luckett. However, given his thoughts on the matter during this recent stream, it seems like this could've all been just a big ruse. After all, especially eleven years ago, the Houston native is quite the troll on social media, and some things are too spicy or enticing to pass up.

"I got a baby by my cousin?" Slim Thug asked his viewers on IG Live. "Which one of my aunties or uncles did I get pregnant with their child? Stop the cap, man. They come up with some bulls**t like that. Stop the cap. Show me any of my aunties and uncles I got one of my cousin’s pregnant. You d*mb motherf***ers. It come from when I trolled a long time ago saying some s**t like that on Twitter. This is where that s**t come from," the Midlife Crisis artist concluded.

Read More: Slim Thug Reacts To His Stalker's Arrest: "Keep Her Ugly A** Away From Me"

Slim Thug Says He Was Trolling With Pregnant Cousin Story: Watch

If you didn't hear, the 43-year-old faced backlash for suggesting that there should be a limit of sorts for victims accusing their abusers. This was both in terms of the time that they should take between the alleged act and the suit, and also alluding to the amount of money they can get from it. However, after folks started to push back against this, he issued a bit of an apology. "That was my personal opinion. I’m sorry we don’t agree on everything…" Thug remarked. "I don’t hate Cassie, I didn’t even know Cassie was black."

Meanwhile, we're sure that this won't be the end of his wild and often lewd takes. Whether it's a troll or not, you can bet on the Boss Hog Outlawz affiliate being pretty passionate about what he speaks on. We'll just see what other things of note he said that ended up being a ruse. For more news and the latest updates on Slim Thug, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Slim Thug Says Submersible Victims Were "On Some D*mb S**t"

[via]