thug
- GossipSlim Thug Addresses Rumors About Him Impregnating Cousin: WatchApparently, this decade-long narrative is a little more complicated than it seems... or is the rapper just trolling us here?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJohn Beilein Was Mercilessly Trolled By Cavs Players After "Thug" IncidentSome players couldn't help but make jokes at their former coach's expense.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Thug Mourns Nipsey Hussle In Teaser For New TrackThugga recalls his reaction to Nipsey's death in a few bars.By Aida C.
- Original ContentThe R&B Thug: Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign & More Provide The Answer To Clingy LoveA new breed of R&B singers comes to the fore just as the King-Queen discussions hit a snag, and Valentine's Day rears its head.By Devin Ch
- NewsBone Thugs-N-Harmony & Tupac Showed "Thug Luv" On Their Classic CollabThis week's #TBT is Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's and 2Pac's "Thug Luv."By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Wasn't Feeling Camila Cabello's "Havana" But Did The Collab AnywaysHis mom kept asking him about it.By Zaynab
- Beef500 WayzChris Brown drops "500 WAYZ," featuring Young Lo and Young Blacc.By hnhh
- NewsNYPD Commissioner Calls Rappers "Basically Thugs" After T.I. Concert ShootingNYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton had some harsh words for rap artists after last night's shooting at Irving Plaza.By Danny Schwartz