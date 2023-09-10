Slim Thug Is Feeling Good On His Latest Record “Midlife Crisis”

Prolific, veteran, Houston rapper Slim Thug is back with another album for 2023. This new project follows up his second release from this year, BIGslim (Swisha House Remix) (Edited), and it is titled Midlife Crisis. Before both of these releases, he put out Where Dreams Are Made. Each output has been short and concise with each one not exceeding more than 10 songs. Midlife Crisis follows that similar trend with just 12 tracks at just over 37 minutes in length.

Thug is sounding extremely confident as he always has on this new effort. A good deal of the cuts here feature some nice soulful vocal samples. Additionally, the rapper is laying down his verses over the traditional bassy and bouncy Southern hip-hop beats. Some of the themes that are woven into the runtime of the project seem to reflect on his past when times were putting him in difficult situations.

Read More: Gunna Shows Love To Young Thug At First Post-Jail Show

Listen To Midlife Crisis From Slim Thug

Of course, those tough decisions can lead to a lot of pressure putting you in a midlife crisis. Fortunately, for Thug, he has turned his life around and made plenty of money in his career. While Thugs still continues to turn some heads with his questionable comments, there is no denying the strength and length of his time in the industry. But, we want to know, is this project doing it for you?

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album, Midlife Crisis, from Slim Thug? Which track is your favorite on this project so far? Did you know Thug's inspiration behind it? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always be sure to keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Midlife Crisis Tracklist:

Midlife Crisis Knowwhatimtalkinbout Get with a Boss (feat. OTB Fastlane) Don't Want Nobody Came a Long Way Yesterday Slippin Away Faithful (feat. Z-Ro) Still (feat. Lil' Keke) Waves Life Sucks Stuck Head Up

Read More: Lil Wayne Performs “Mrs. Officer” At Kamala Harris Hip-Hop 50 Event