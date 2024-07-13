Ab-Soul's Drake "Redemption" Tweet Was Bait, Charlamagne Tha God Speculates

"I know instigation when I see instigation," Charlamagne Tha God claims.

It goes without saying that the past few months have been rough for Drake. After going back and forth with Kendrick Lamar in what became a wild and viral lyrical battle, the Compton rapper was declared the winner by most. Since then, Kendrick's gone on to team up with several peers for a "Pop Out" in LA, dropped a music video for one of the most explosive tracks of the feud "Not Like Us," and more. While some suspect that this will be impossible for Drizzy to recover from completely, others think it could still be possible, like Ab-Soul.

Earlier this week, he took to X with an interesting message, suggesting that Drake might still have a chance to redeem himself. “If Drake is the MC I imagine he can be. Redemption is not off the table,” he wrote simply. As expected, this sparked a heated debate in his replies, prompting him to clarify.

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Ab-Soul Was Trying To "Gas [Drake] Up"

“Key word ‘MC,'” Ab-Soul added. “But b4 my rant gets out of context. He could never Fucc wit da Gang’Nem on sum rap shyt. That was Never a question... We could still ‘potentially’ match ‘artistry’. (Removing my obvious personal/educated bias).” Now, Charlamagne Tha God has shared his take on the puzzling Tweets on The Brilliant Idiots podcast, arguing that this may have nothing but bait.