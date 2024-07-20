Nicki Minaj Stirs Debate Among The Barbz With Possible JT Shade On Stationhead

While there's history between Nicki Minaj and the City Girls, she invited JT onstage three months ago, so things should be good, right?

Nicki Minaj's Stationhead rants usually contain some interesting allusions to the rap game, which fans often read far too deeply into. Still, some recent comments during her latest session caused debate nonetheless, even if the assumption from many die-hards seems shaky and ill-founded at best, if not wholly salacious at worst. "But you also have to question why a person would go from unliking you to loving you. Isn't that odd? Well, you don't say..." the Trinidadian MC said during her livestream, which many took as a possible jab at the City Girls and specifically JT. For those unaware, the duo has a rocky history with Minaj, but one that concluded with a squash a couple of years ago.

In fact, it was just this April that Nicki Minaj brought JT out at one of her concerts alongside a slew of other femcees. As such, there's not a lot of connective tissue here indicating why she would want smoke with the City Girls now, or what happened recently to provoke this possible shade. Furthermore, the more likely scenario is that the Pink Friday 2 superstar didn't aim at the Miami rappers at all here. This is probably just a faulty fan interpretation that the Barbz are debating over, but if it's truly an intentional diss, then many fans expressed their disappointment in seeking this beef out for seemingly no reason.

Read More: JT Teases Nicki Minaj With Raunchy Twitter Response

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shades JT: Barbz React

Of course, we'll see if any other information emerges regarding Nicki Minaj and JT that could illuminate this situation. Also, it's just as likely that Nicki will eventually address this online in more explicit fashion, so we'll keep our eyes peeled for that. One thing's for sure, though: the City Girl definitely aimed at specific necks on her new mixtape City Cinderella, and there are no doubts about that. Cardi B and GloRilla seemed to catch strays, but again, that's just fans' reading of an overall combative project that doesn't need specific targets to confront others.