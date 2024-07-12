Stefflon Don Gives Nicki Minaj Her Flowers After Beefing With Her Fans

Stefflon admits she was wrong.

Stefflon Don has no problem stepping to other rappers. She has spent most of 2024 going at Jada Kingston, whether it be through diss tracks or Instagram trolling. Stefflon's most famous beef, though, has been with Nicki Minaj. The two artists got into it back in 2018, when Stefflon gave her opinion on the Minaj vs. Cardi B squabble. The Barbz didn't like Stefflon Don's comments and attacked her on social media. This led to the rapper claiming that she was disappointed in Minaj. If it all sounds avoidable, it's because it was.

To Stefflon Don's credit, she accepted the blame. She was recently interviewed about the beef, and she claimed that she mishandled the situation. The rapper stands by her assessment that Minaj should have gone "harder" during the Cardi B beef, but admitted that it was Minaj's fans, and not Minaj, that reacted poorly. "Her fans started coming for me on Twitter," Stefflon Don recounted. "As I'm defending myself, I'm also bringing her name into it." This is where the apology came in. "It was my bad for putting her name in it," she added. "I didn't even know it was going to get that big."

Stefflon Don Still Considers Herself A Nicki Minaj Fan

Stefflon Don has attempted to squash her conflict with Nicki Minaj in the past. She hopped on Twitter in 2022, and made it clear that she was an enormous fan of the "FTCU" rapper. "I love Nicki as an artist," she told her followers. "Always said this and always will. Nobody can ever change that Respectfully. And hate train..I ddnt even know she was getting hate cuz I wud have kept my opinion2 myself." Stefflon Don also reiterated what she said in the recent interview, which was that she was approaching the situation like a fan. Not like another artist. "A problem W her never," she added. "It was fans doing the most but just know I BEEN a fan."