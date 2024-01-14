Jada Kingdom Clowns Stefflon Don On Instagram Live: Watch

Jada was playing one of her opponent's diss tracks against her while streaming on the social media platform.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Stefflon Don Jada Kingdom Instagram Live Hip Hop News

Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don remain locked in the hip-hop and dancehall beef battlefield, both on wax and on social media. While fans are still debating who "won" in this situation between the two, apparently stemming from their previous romantic links to Burna Boy, they are also giving plenty of ammo for both bases to use. Moreover, Jada recently hopped on Instagram Live to troll a little bit by playing one of Stefflon's diss tracks against her, "Dead Gyal Talking," which is the "sequel" to "Dead Gyal Walking." Overall, it seemed like she was just having some fun playing the track, perhaps as a way to suggest a victory lap.

Furthermore, most of this feud manifested in the form of diss tracks from one artist to another. Not only that, but they grew deeply personal, and fans wonder whether it's even possible for this to clear up or die down in the coming months. For example, Jada Kingdom previously dropped "Steff Lazarus," in which she accused Stefflon Don of sacrificing her family for the fame. The Birmingham MC denied any and all claims, whereas the Jamaican singer stood by her allegations.

Read More: Burna Boy Caught Up In Jada Kingdom & Stefflon Don Beef: Twitter Reacts

Jada Kingdom Plays Stefflon Don's Diss Track On IG Live: Watch

However, these aren't the only two players that entered the court in this feud, although they are the main pieces. Asian Doll recently stepped in to defend Stefflon Don and make some scandalous and combative remarks of her own. For one, she blasted Jada Kingdom on Twitter, who fired back with some presumptions about her, and kept the fire up with one response after another. We'll see if more celebrities start picking sides in this spat, although it seems far too personal and un-impactful to do so.

Meanwhile, we know at least one artist wants this beef to end, and that's none other than Sean Paul. He recently called for a ceasefire in the back-and-forth disses, a plea that we'll see very soon if it actually ends up manifesting. Still, we wouldn't be surprised if this becomes these artists' claim to 2024 fame. On that note, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don.

Read More: Jada Kingdom Makes It Clap For Pardison Fontaine On New Year’s Eve

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.