Jada Kingdom Makes It Clap For Pardison Fontaine On New Year's Eve

Pardison Fontaine was working in the music industry long before he and Megan Thee Stallion made their relationship public. Now that he's moving on with another woman, critics are suggesting they only liked the lyricist when he was linked to the Houston Hottie. Interestingly, his new lover is Jamaica's own Jada Kingdom, who's known for her notoriously curvaceous body and twerking skills – much like Meg. Even if Pardi had plenty of unkind words to unleash on the Hot Girl Coach when dropping his "THEE PERSON" diss track last fall, he certainly seems to have a type.

Days after celebrating his 34th birthday with the black-haired baddie by his side, the "Hoop Earrings" artist was ready to end 2023 on a memorable note. Fontaine and Kingdom filmed a TikTok video amid their NYE celebrations, with the former hyping up the latter as she expertly makes her cheeks clap for the camera. "HAPPY NEW YEAR !!!!!🎊🎆🎈," he wrote in his caption, though the comment section seems far more focused on comparing Pardi's old and new partners.

Pardison Fontaine Begins 2024 With a Baddie By His Side

"I mean if you miss her just say so 😂," and "Had to get himself a lookalike smh," are among the post's most-liked comments. "You can tell he still in his feelings 😂. He got something to prove and it’s not working 😂😂😂😂😂🤷🏿‍♀️," another user speculated. Elsewhere, someone pointed out how foolish it is to take sides in a stranger's affairs. "Prior to him and his ex getting together. I was a HUGE fan of his and I was a HUGE fan of hers and guess what? I’m still a fan of BOTH of them because them not being together ain’t none of our business," they wrote.

Before their relationship turned sour, it's hard to deny that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine were one of hip-hop's hottest couples. They loved to tear it up on the dance floor together, and social media never complained when new PDA-filled videos of them turning up hit the internet. Revisit one of the ex's past viral wild nights at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

